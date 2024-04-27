World wrestling body threatens to reimpose ban on WFI

Wrestling's world governing body UWW (United World Wrestling) on Friday, 27 April, threatened to reimpose the ban on India and bar its wrestlers from the final Olympic Qualifiers next month if an ad-hoc committee was brought back to run the sport.

Recently, the Delhi High Court directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to file an affidavit stating the circumstances which led to the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee for running the national wrestling body.

The UWW in a letter to WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) reiterated its stand that they won't allow any third party interference in the running of the national association of any country.

"We have been informed that the Wrestling Federation of India is once again threatened by your Ministry of Sports with the imposition of an Ad-hoc committee to oversee its affairs," UWW president Nenad Lalovic wrote in his e-mail to WFI.

He reminded the WFI of the serious implications the move could have, including jeopardising India's preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games.

"Besides our lassitude for this additional affair impacting your federation and its members, we would like to reiterate UWW's determination to uphold the principle of autonomy and independence of its national federations in accordance with the UWW Statutes and the Olympic Charter.