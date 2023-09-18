World Wrestling Championships: Pruthviraj loses in quarterfinals, Abhimanyu in bronze play-off

Abhimanyu entered the bronze-medal playoff but other Indian free-style wrestlers had a disappointing day at the World Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

Abhimanyu entered the 70kg medal round through the repechage route.

Abhimanyu, who had lost in the quarterfinal on Saturday, got a lifeline when the American grappler Zain Allen Retherford, who had defeated him in the last-eight, made the final.

The repechage comes into effect for wrestlers who lose in the pre-quarterfinals or later. It allows the wrestlers a chance to revive themselves in the competition if the opponent they have lost to reaches the final.

In the repechage round, Abhimanyu defeated Tajikistan's Mustafo Akhmedov 3-1 to secure a spot in the bronze-medal round. He will face Armenian Arman Andreasyan.