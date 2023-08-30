Wozniacki: A wedding called off, a bad bout of arthritis—and then a comeback

It’s a matter of conjecture whether Caroline Wozniacki, now 33 years old and a mother of two, can go into the second week of the US Open on her comeback from a hiatus of three years.

However, the feisty Dane’s decision to give competitive tennis one more shot once again validates the strength of character she has shown throughout her career.

The former world No.1 and winner of the Australian Open (2018), Wozniacki had to endure the embarrassment and humiliation of seeing her wedding fall through nine years back after the invitations were sent. The reason: Rory McIlroy, star golfer and her fiancé for a number of years, called it off at the eleventh hour with a media release saying he was ‘’not ready’’ for the wedding.