WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bowl first against Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, on Saturday.



Speaking at the toss, Mooney said that the pitch has pretty even grass and also mentioned that she is thrilled to be part of the inaugural WPL.



"We will bowl. Looks pretty even with the grass, it's a hard and flat surface, plenty of runs here. Absolutely thrilled to be part of (WPL), a big crowd and I'm loving it. We have an entertaining group, we speak a lot about cricket," the Australian player said.



"We have had the experience of playing in front of a big ground, we can pass it on to the younger members. Three seamers and four spinners in our playing XI today, looking at taking some early wickets," she added.