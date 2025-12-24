WPL: Delhi Capitals look to reboot under new captain Jemimah Rodrigues

‘’I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years,” Jemimah told the Capitals website.

Jemimah has featured in 113 T20Is for 2,444 runs, including 14 half-centuries, at an average of 30.93. She has also represented India in 59 ODIs, amassing 1,749 runs with three centuries and eight half-centuries to her name.

In the WPL, Rodrigues has featured in 27 matches to score 507 runs at an impressive strike rate of 139.67, including appearances in all three finals across the league’s three editions. Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals and founder of JSW Sports, added: “Jemimah has been with us since day one, and there was never any doubt that she would one day captain the team. Beyond her on-field heroics, her infectious smile and boundless energy have made her a much-loved presence in the dressing room, and I am confident she will lead the squad exceptionally well.

‘’Her magical innings against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final was truly inspiring, and we are immensely proud to have her represent Delhi Capitals and now lead the team. I wish her the very best as she starts this new chapter with us, and I am certain she will excel in this role and help us cross the line after three consecutive finals.”