Yashasvi planning to multi-task with white-ball comeback in mind?

It is no easy task to break into the Indian set-up as a batter-wicketkeeper, given the embarrassment of riches in that department. But the 24-year-old presumably sees no harm in keeping himself ready after being made to wait for opportunities in both ODIs and T20Is for a variety of reasons. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing to enjoy the backing of the establishment ahead of the 2027 ICC World Cup, Jaiswal faces an uphill task in securing an ODI role, while a return to T20Is appears even more difficult.

The last time the gifted batter featured in an ODI was against Afghanistan in June, when he scored his second century in the format, an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls. His first had come against South Africa in only his fourth ODI in 2025.

The last time the gifted batter featured in an ODI was against Afghanistan in June, when he scored his second century in the format, an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls. His first had come against South Africa in only his fourth ODI in 2025.

"He (Yashasvi) has proved his quality as an all-format player, but with Rohit being there, he has to wait for now. There is no harm if he wants to add another skillset to his pocket in keeping, but I am not sure if it's going to help him get a breakthrough," said Jwala Singh, his childhood coach and mentor.

Speaking to National Herald over the phone, Jwala pointed out that another of Jaiswal's skills — his leg-spin bowling — had not been utilised sufficiently by the team management.