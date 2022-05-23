Yes, Badminton is a rich man's game and considerable investment needed to produce world beaters

While India created history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time, only the sixth country to lift the Cup, we have a long way to go before we catch up with China, Malayasia, Indonesia and Denmark. A former Indian player who represented the country at the Thomas Cup and who is currently a coach, who runs his own Badminton Academy in New Delhi, Ajay Kanwar speaks to Rohit Bhandiye about the overall badminton scenario in India and its future.

Is badminton a rich man’s game?

Badminton is an expensive sport. A badminton racquet costs about Rs. 8000 – 20000 and it will last about 5-6 months. Even a district level player will need to carry 3 racquets along with him. The string used in the racquet costs about Rs. 600 – 1000. A box of shuttle cocks costs Rs. 1300 per box. A district level player uses 4 such boxes in a week or about 15 boxes in a month.

Shoes costs about Rs. 2000 – 15000 and one needs to have 2 pairs of shoes in a month. Coaching fees range from Rs. 2000 – 25000 depending upon the level of coaching. So, a top-level player needs at least Rs. 50000 per month to keep his badminton dreams alive. For youngsters from poor families, it’s definitely tough.

How many good badminton players do we have? How many are world beaters?

Currently, we have 5 players in top-30 in men’s singles and 2 players in top-30 women’s singles.

Players like Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy H.S, Sai Praneeth B, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal are all world-class players who can beat any opponent on a given day. But, in women’s singles we don’t have the bench strength. Apart from Sindhu and Saina, we do not have any top-class woman player who can be considered as truly world-beater.

Our Thomas Cup win was not a fluke. It was a team effort and result of years of hard work. Although we were not the pre-tournament favourites, ours was a balanced side and they were really focused to win. Beating topclass teams like Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia can never be a fluke.

But we have a long way to go before we can be considered as a badminton powerhouse. Currently, we do not have the eco-system to produce world-class badminton players on a sustained basis.