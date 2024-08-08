You embody the true spirit of a warrior: Abhinav Bindra on Vinesh Phogat

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra on Thursday paid glowing tributes to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, saying her fight resonated with him and she embodies the "true spirit of a warrior".

The 29-year-old, who had become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, was left heartbroken after she was disqualified from the 50kg gold-medal bout for being 100gm overweight, prompting her to announce a shock retirement.

"It is said that sport is a celebration of human will. I have known that to be true many times in my career but never has it resonated more than today. As I look around me, I see a nation and its people celebrate your unyielding resolve," Bindra posted on 'X' along with with a couple of pictures of meeting her.

"You are a fighter – on and off the mat. Through you, we are learning what it means to never lose the fight in us, even as a loss weighs heavily. You embody the true spirit of a warrior."