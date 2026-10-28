How Yuvraj Singh’s push-and-pull approach created stars like Abhishek

Yuvraj Singh steps into an IPL coaching role after mentoring Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and other young players.

His empathetic approach draws on his own experience, big-match expertise and understanding of young cricketers.

Delhi Capitals’ 2027 campaign will be Yuvraj’s biggest test yet in his coaching career.

Every time Abhishek Sharma comes up with one of his specials — like the one in Wellington yesterday — the excitement in his mentor Yuvraj Singh is hard to miss. After teasing Abhishek for not being able to match his feat of a 12-ball fifty (the Indian opener took 14 balls), Yuvi was quick to doff his hat to his protégé for what has been the fastest hundred in T20 cricket.

‘Many congratulations, sir Abhishek, on the fastest 100 in T20 cricket. I had no doubt that with your talent and hard work, you would achieve this one day. This is just the start of many records to be broken. Once a great man said: “When people throw stones at you, turn them into milestones. Let the bat do the talking.” And that’s exactly what you are doing. Proud of you! Stay humble and keep following the process,’ Yuvraj posted on his X handle.

No prizes for guessing that the quote is borrowed from the great Sachin Tendulkar. Abhishek’s evolution from a promising batting all-rounder in the India U19 set-up to one of the most feared T20 batters around the globe took a few years and was the culmination of a ‘process’, as they say. But the world knows who is responsible for it.