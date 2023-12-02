The drama of growing old, youthfully

I walk in during a meeting. Quasar Padamsee (or Q as he is better known) signals me to sit down, and briefly introduces me to the team with, “This is Ishani Glitter Gal Chatterji, she was at Thespo… 11 and 12?”

“12 and 13,” I correct him, and am immediately transported back to those days of working out of Q’s living room. His apartment was the very picture of chaos, with over 20 people claiming corners to work on their different departments.

There were paper trails of handmade flyers and brochures, boxes filled with décor from earlier productions and a big whiteboard that had a hand-drawn, colour-coded Excel sheet with names, dates and a whole bunch of abbreviations that would make no sense to a non-Thespo person. Those were Thespo’s adolescent years, back in 2010.

Today, at 25, Thespo is all adult. I can see that the festival is unlike anything I’d experienced back in the day. I watch the 20-somethings, huddled together in the Andheri office, taking Toral Shah, Vivek Rao and Q through the posters designed for this year’s plays.

Q and Toral are the founding members of Thespo, while Vivek has been associated with the festival for almost two decades. Collectively and individually, they possess the wealth of knowledge required to curate and run a successful theatre festival. Yet, I see nothing condescending about them. They give their rapt attention to the younglings, and soon, both old and new are discussing and debating colour, design and perspective.

I’ve seen this before, I probably had similar conversations, yet something felt different. A little later Q told me, “I was the one being briefed about what is happening at the festival!”

Most theatrewalas know Thespo–A Youth Theatre Movement. The festival has been around since 1999, creating and nurturing young theatre professionals, under the age of 25. Now that they are 25, do they cease to be ‘young’? That’s a question that animates my mind.