10 tips for a safe and comfortable bus journey during these times!

A bus journey is perhaps what most of us relate to when thinking of inter-city or inter-state travel and rightly so as it is by far the most convenient, safe and cost-effective mode of transport there is, to travel fairly long distances in India.



The course of the pandemic has reposed our trust in bus travel owing to several advantages that it offers over other means of transport, particularly from the point of view of safety and convenience. Buses offer lesser exposure to people compared to trains or planes, offers multiple pick-up and drop points with lesser crowd and most importantly, it is far easier to sanitize a bus after each trip, making it relatively safer.



With bus travel being one of the most promising forms of public transport during these times, you could make your next bus trip more safe, relaxing and pleasant if you pay attention to a few simple aspects. For the benefit of the bus traveller, we have summed it all up in 10 tips by redBus spokesperson to make you bus travel savvy during these times.



Mask and hand sanitizer are as important as your mobile phone



Can you imagine making a long trip without your mobile phone? Would you undertake that trip if you simply forgot to carry your phone? You probably wouldn't be able to board the bus, train or plane because you carry your tickets and identification cards in digital form on your cell phone and that's how invaluable mobile phones are today. It is extremely important to ascribe similar importance to masks and hand sanitizers even if you have been vaccinated. Double masking and frequent hand sanitization greatly reduces the chance of you contracting the virus, which is all the better than contracting and fighting it. Double masks (a pair of cotton and surgical masks) or valve-less N-95 masks are considered to offer the best protection. So when you embark upon your next bus trip, remember the two other essentials apart from your cell phone.



Keep certain essentials



Certain travel norms have changed since the beginning of the pandemic and keeping some essentials will help you stay safe during travel, like a snack, an extra mask, a disinfecting spray which is also skin friendly and effective on surfaces, wet wipes and tissues. Spray nearby surfaces before sitting in any bus because it's just better to be safe than sorry. Sanitize your hands regularly and the extra mask will come in handy in case the one you are wearing fails for any reason.