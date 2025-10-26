A trek to the world’s best hash-growing grounds in the Himalayas, in Himachal

One of the most beautiful high- altitude passes in Himachal, Chandrakhani pass is the traditional gateway to the state’s most famous and mysterious village, Malana. Along with its twin, the Rasol pass, it also connects the valleys of the Beas and Parbati rivers.

The trek begins from the tiny hamlet of Rumsu (1800 m), about six km above the historical village of Naggar on the left bank of the Beas, 20 km below Manali.

It is well worth spending a few hours in Naggar and visiting its two landmarks: Naggar castle, a well-preserved building from which the kings of Kullu ruled before they shifted to Kullu town, later became the residence of the British Resident, and today is a hotel. The second landmark is the Roerich museum, dedicated to the paintings of this legendary Russian artist with a passion for the Himalayan landscape.

One climbs gradually from Rumsu in a south-easterly direction through dense forests of deodar, fir and horse chestnut, crossing two big ‘thatches’ — Stelling thatch and Dhankarari thatch.

From the latter, one gets a panoramic view of the entire Pir Panjal range to the north and can clearly see Friendship, Patalsu, Hanuman Tibba and Shittidhar peaks. From here, one can guess at the location of the Kalihani Pass, behind which lies the forbidding Bara Bhangal valley.