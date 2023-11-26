Adventures in underland

It takes a special kind of foolhardiness to willingly enter a dark, narrow space when one is mildly claustrophobic. But if you’ve paid for the experience, you do it. Especially if you are an architect. Entering such spaces is to deprive oneself of all sensory wayfinding indicators.

One becomes acutely aware of what one is up against; it can so easily pull one down. It’s like entering a tube. Your personal space bubble is momentarily realigned.

There is no left or right, no up or down, only forward and backward, at a precipitous, seemingly endless tilt. Such has been my experience of putting good sense aside on more than one occasion. Climbing into the Great Pyramid of Khufu in Giza was one such. Sliding down a salt mine in Austria another.

So, naturally, I want to talk about both. On the edge of a vast lake near Salzburg, Austria, is the former mining town of Hallstätt, now a tourist trap. Rising above are the Salzkammergut mountains. Salt (salz) mines run in their innards, a cash cow from neolithic times. Over thousands of years, miners seeking its telltale pink sign created a succession of passages like anthills inside the mountain.

We enter the mineshaft on an even plane, and are given a briefing, and a set of mandatory helmets and overalls, the latter made of thick canvas, with specifically reinforced seats. Looking the part, we are led to two wooden slides that vanish into the darkness below, 64 metres into the bedrock. Climb on, lie down, hands on chest, no wiggling, we are told and, push off !

Over time, miners had realised that the most efficient vehicle to swiftly reach the deepest interstices of the mines is—bodyweight. We experience what psychologists call the ‘perceptual narrowing’ of attention when under stress.

The pulse begins to race, the throat constricts, the mouth goes dry. Our focus narrows, as gravity claims our full attention. Gravity, and the seat of our pants, accomplishes this acceleration at the rate of 9.81 metres per second per second.