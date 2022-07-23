German tourists advised to ditch black suitcases, use colourful luggage to avoid airport delays

Thomas Kirner, a spokesperson for the airport, said: "Many people travel with black suitcases on wheels which makes identifying them very time-intensive."



The advice has been mocked in some quarters of the German media, as has airport authorities' additional suggestion that people add labels with their names and addresses to their luggage, which as a rule police advise against for security reasons, The Guardian reported.



Kirner said the number of suitcases that had not been reunited with their owners had been reduced in recent days, but still stood at about "low four-figures". It is estimated there are about 2,000 stranded cases at the airport.