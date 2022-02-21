Israel to open to unvaccinated tourists from March

Israel has announced that starting from March 1 it will open borders to all tourists, including the unvaccinated.



All tourists would be required to undergo two PCR tests, one prior to departure and the other after landing, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a joint statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



For Israeli nationals, the requirement to take an antigen test before boarding the plane was cancelled. Instead, only a PCR test upon arrival will be mandatory.