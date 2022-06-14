Kashmir once again: Paradise on the edge

Accommodation around the Dal Lake these past few weeks was almost impossible to secure. The rooms were at a premium and cost 2-3 times the normal tariff. Taxis were equally scarce and roads to Gulmarg and Pahalgam were choc-a-bloc with vehicles.

On the other hand, there was no permission for tourists to visit Mattan or Abantipora in South Kashmir to look at the historic ruins. Even the transit camp for Kashmiri Pandits at Budgam via Doodhpathri was disallowed by security personnel, who are as visible as they were in the 1990s.

Unlike in the 1990s, however, there are this time no incidence of stone throwing. Nor did one spot gun toting militants who strutted around in the 1990s, many with AK-47. This time shops were open and streets were crowded. Despite the overwhelming presence of security personnel, appearances were deceptively normal.

But scratch the surface and one could feel the uneasy undercurrents. Conversations with old friends in the Downtown Srinagar and with Pandits who stayed back in the 90s revealed their uneasiness. There is fear and anxiety about a terrible future that is seldom articulated but can still be sensed. The surge in targeted killings of Muslims, Pandits and Dalits had a lot to do with it.

It is not that targeted killings started in recent weeks. They had resumed soon after Article 370 was abrogated and the state of Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories in 2019. This monumental blunder was followed by holding Panchayat elections at gunpoint. Militants called for the boycott of the panchayat polls and when the State went ahead and conducted the election with a meagre percentage of voters participating, the ‘elected’ Panches were targeted and killed, among them several Kashmiri Pandits.