Kumaon: A pilgrimage of another kind

One morning my sister woke up and announced her decision to shift to Kumaon. The mountains were apparently calling her. We were deep into the pandemic at the time, and while everyone else was figuring out how to access vaccines, she felt this was the best time to move, lock, stock and barrel, by which I mean big suitcases and ‘cartoons’, as they say where we come from. Nothing was holding her back in

the city. Work had moved online and the rents in Kumaon were low. This seemed as good an opportunity as any for a young fifty-somethin’ girl to grab and go.

All this was taking place against the backdrop of millions of migrants leaving the city and finding their way back home. As pravasi paharis, were we just privileged migrants returning home too? While our families left Kumaon nearly a century ago in search of city lights and better jobs, our roots still felt deep.

Our earliest known ancestor, Sudhanidhi Joshi, finds mention in Badri Datt Pande’s History of Kumaun (Kumaun ka Itihas)—first published in the 1930s, and available in English translation since the 1990s—as a military strategist for the rulers of the 13th century Chand dynasty.

More recently, our great-great-grandfather, Purushottam Joshi, was part of the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) under Alexander Cunningham’s stewardship in the late 1800s. Over the next couple of centuries, the extended Joshi clan found its way into education and the administrative services.

Having come down several notches since, I wonder if that explains our persistent need to reclaim those Olympian, sorry, Himalayan heights!

People who know me know that I like to keep my pack together at all times. I keep my loved ones close, and my enemies even closer! When my sister finally found a half-decent home in the hills, I decided to spend part of the year with her and part of the year in Delhi.

The Kumaon that we returned to was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Channels were dominated by news of forest fires, landslides, flash floods, and stories of land and forest mafia.

Summing up everything that was going wrong in Kumaon, Anjal Prakash, lead author of the IPCC Report on the Joshimath crisis, wrote: ‘Joshimath is a very grave reminder that we are messing with our environment to an extent that is irreversible. Climate change is becoming a reality. There are two aspects to [the] Joshimath problem, first, [the] rampant infrastructure development which is happening in a very fragile ecosystem like [the] Himalayas and […] secondly, climate change is a force multiplier. […] Joshimath is a clear example of what one should not do in the Himalayas.’

***

Even as we negotiated broken bridges and roads that were caving in, I thought I would outline a cautious travel itinerary for those planning to drive through Kumaon. The only thing you need to carry with you is a healthy respect for the environment and some sturdy walking shoes.

One of the first trips my sister and I took from our new home-base was to our grandmother’s ancestral village, Bagargaon. We drove with Indra, our housekeeper, to her mother’s home in Bagwali Pokhar, and started hiking from village Naulakot. Indra’s maths teacher, Geeta ma’am, used to live in a cottage up in Bagargaon and Indra began recounting the times she would hike to her teacher’s home for maths tuition.

When Indra heard that our grandmother was from Bagargaon, she asked us if she knew her Geeta ma’am. We had no clue. Indra insisted that my sister was the spitting image of her Geeta ma’am. (When we finally connected with a long-lost cousin, Yogesh Tiwari, who had lived in our grandmother’s house until quite recently, he told us that Indra’s Geeta ma’am was in fact his sister—so we were related, after all!)

The hike was smooth sailing until we reached the river Gagas which was in full flow. We tried to cross it with shoes on, we tried to cross it barefoot, but the stones were so slippery that we had to give up midstream. Having had my share of fractures over the last few years, I couldn’t possibly risk breaking another limb!

We were amazed that nothing seemed to have changed since the days of our dearest grandmother, a.k.a purani chachi’s girlhood. This also made us realise why no one in our extended family has ever travelled to her village, which looked so tantalisingly charming as we caught a glimpse of the sun’s rays glinting off red and green roofs set high up on a hill, in a grove of walnut trees. (Walnut shells in Kumaon are not like their kaagzi counterparts in Kashmir. These are real tough nuts to crack, like us pahari women.)

Some interesting literary trivia on Bagargaon is that D.D. Tewari a.k.a. DDT or DD the Moody, the iconic protagonist of Manohar Shyam Joshi’s untranslated (read: untranslatable) novel Kasap (1982), also hailed from here. While I’m at it, I may as well add another book recommendation: Gagas Ke Tat Par (On the banks of the Gagas) by Jagdish Chandra Pandey, published in 1968, highlighting the socio-economic condition of Kumaon.

Early one morning, my sister and I, along with our trusted driver Mewaram, made it to the incredibly beautiful 9th century sun temple at Katarmal, about an hour’s drive from Almora (beloved of Uday Shankar, among others).

Recently revamped with a cemented walking path, a cafe and an amphitheatre, this complex of 45 temples was built by the Katyuri king, Katarmalla. Katarmalla’s statue and the main entrance gates to the temple are now on display at the National Museum in New Delhi.

One of the main attractions at the shrine is the Badaaditya or Vridhhaditya, an older sun god, whose pratima or likeness is bundled up in layers of cloth as the energy that emanates from it is apparently too blinding for the human eye.

The sun god at Katarmal looks unlike any other representation I have seen in the country. His statue is seated as in a chair, wearing a pair of engraved knee-high leather boots and an unusual, very central-Asian hat. So different from the statue at Konark, which I had visited just a few months earlier.