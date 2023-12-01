In Bali, on breathtaking, dragon-breathing ground

“I can’t breathe!” a 22-year-old me said repeatedly. As I sank to the ground in the middle of a forest, high up in the hills, I was blue in the face. We were surrounded by beauty, but I was utterly incapable of enjoying any of it. As someone who went to the gym regularly, I could not fathom how a trek uphill could reduce me to such misery.

My eyes did soak in the beauty all around me, but the sharp wheezing sound from my lungs warned me of the uphill task. Panicky and gasping, I had no idea how to manage my own breathing. The breath and the body have such a close relationship, and yet, we are never really taught to understand this. The experience of being completely out of breath impacted me profoundly.

I returned to Bombay and learnt to swim. I did yoga every day and I cycled long distances. These were the ways in which I got my second wind.

Then, earlier this year, I took the plunge and went snorkelling to Bali, Indonesia. Amplified inside the snorkel mask, no sound except that of my own breath. Controlled, calm, steady. I felt ready to take on anything.