Ride across Umling La, the highest motorable pass in the world

The 18th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will begin in Delhi and travel to Umling La, the world's highest motorable road at 19,024 feet above sea level. The expedition will take two routes, and while both groups will leave from Delhi together, they will take separate routes before meeting in Leh. The participants will travel through the picturesque Himalayan regions of Ladakh and Spiti during the ride. While both regions will present riders with hostile challenges in terms of weather and terrain, the riders will also get to experience an adventure unlike any other.



The registration is open on the Royal Enfield website, www.royalenfield.com, from today onwards.