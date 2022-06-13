Spiti Valley: A road trip like no other

The destination is Kaza.

Where is it?

Spiti Valley.

Yes, I have heard of it…err, where is it?

It is not really surprising to come across such reactions because the area was opened to the public as recently as in 1996. It is far too far from anywhere and needed a long and arduous road journey to reach. But once undertaken, as we realised in the first week of June, it becomes the road journey of a lifetime.

One of the many reasons to make this road trip memorable is that in these remote areas Google navigation is deceptive. Manali to Kaza on Google, for example,showed a breezy drive for just 4 hours, whereas it turned out to be a day- long and back-breaking grind for both man and machine.

The coordinates on the map for Kaza offered two routes for reaching the place. One was via Shimla and Kalpa, the other being through Manali. Though the jury is still out, we opted to take the former. The approach via Kalpa turned out to be kinder with a gradual accent and better road. It also allows more time for acclimatisation before one reaches the icy heights.

From Shimla we set course due east through the settlements of Kufri and Theog to turn northward to climb the hill to Narkanda at 2700 metre. The road is smooth and wide, the curves are gentle and the scenery breathtaking as the road meanders through pine forests and orchards of apples, apricots and plums.

Beyond Narkanda, the road descends on the northern slope towards Kumarsain where it turns east along the banks of the mighty Sutlej river. Sutlej courses through a very narrow valley. On occasions it appeared like a blind end on the mountain face. During the last 10 years, however, it has been widened enough to shed its tag of being dangerous. The mountain side as well as the valley is so enchantingly beautiful that one often wondered whether heaven is in another world or if it was right here.