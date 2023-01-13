Thailand launches tourism promotion campaign to boost economy

Thailand's tourism authority on Thursday announced an annual plan to boost its economy through elevated and experience-based tourism.



Under the theme of "Amazing New Chapters", the new campaign aims for a full resumption of Thai tourism this year, which is expected to generate about 2.38 trillion baht ($71.12 billion), or 80 per cent of the pre-pandemic level, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a news conference.



The beyond-goal achievement of tourism last year, with a total of 11.8 million foreign arrivals and 189 million domestic trips, reflected very positive signs for the tourism recovery, Yuthasak said.