The Goa dream and the morning after

The Goa slowdown suited my need to break from an over-productive temperament, a constant need to earn and challenge myself but, as time went by, it became a source of worry. How can I raise the bar for myself with so much susegad around me, I wondered. Other friends who aimed to get into learn-rather-than-earn mode found themselves tarrying.

At first, it was nice to meet people who were time-rich, but as time passed, I wondered what they did for a living and why no one talked about money or struggle. I missed the honesty of the hustle in big cities and the cerebral stimulation. I wondered how so many people made rent or afforded the lifestyle they led or the cars they had. (Back in Bombay, these dots connected easily.) I realised that although WFH was the reason some of them came to Goa, they did not have to work. Some of them were just here to ‘try it out’, others had family money backing them.

Our new friends were people who had moved from other parts of the country— some pre-pandemic, but most were ‘pandemic movers’ like us.