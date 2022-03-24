Yas Island Abu Dhabi launches Bollywood-themed campaign with superstar Ranveer Singh

The colourful modern Bollywood campaign is styled in the format of music video, with Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the island. Away from the high-speed adventures of driving racing cars on the Formula 1 track, Ranveer also has time to enjoy a shopping splurge at Yas Mall, dine at trendy restaurant Iris, summersaulting at Yas Marina Circuit, before squeezing in a round of golf at Yas Links.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, Yas Island said, “We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island which we believe comes across in the ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ video. Our collaboration with Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, enables us to highlight Yas Island as one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, full of vibrancy and non-stop energy. With its entertaining depiction of Yas Island’s award-wining theme-parks, record-breaking attractions and legendary hospitality across hotels, dining and retail, we hope this campaign inspires viewers to visit Yas Island with family and friends very soon, because Yas truly is Khaas, just like Ranveer Singh.”