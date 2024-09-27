Ex-RAW poet Keki N. Daruwalla passes away

Celebrated English poet and former IPS officer Keki N. Daruwalla died at a Delhi hospital after prolonged illness and a spell of pneumonia, his daughter Anaheita Kapadia revealed on Friday, 27 September. He was 87.

Daruwalla, one of India's best-known writers in English, died on Thursday night.

"He had a stroke a year ago and hadn't been keeping well since. There were stroke-related complications. But it wasn't a stroke this time; he basically died of pneumonia," Kapadia told PTI.

Daruwalla, also known for his short stories, is survived by two daughters, Anaheita and Rookvain, his sons-in-law and four grandchildren.