Dubai ruler's Malayalam tweet goes viral, Kerala CM replies in Arabic

"The UAE shares a special relationship with Kerala. Keralites are playing a significant role in the economic and developmental growth of Dubai and the UAE," he wrote in Malayalam.



Interestingly, the Chief Minister replied to Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid thanking him through an Arabic tweet. ".....Humbled by your hospitality and warm welcome...," Vijayan wrote, adding that the southern Indian state would like to further strengthen the association with the UAE and Dubai.



During their meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister thanked Sheik Mohamed bin Rashid for his country's support in the development of Kerala, a CMO release said.



He also sought more investments for Kerala, promising a better business-friendly environment in the southern Indian state.