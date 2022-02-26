Twitter halts ads & recommendations in Russia, Ukraine

Twitter on Saturday announced to pause ads and recommendations in Russia and Ukraine to safeguard users from misinformation, as it monitors risks associated with the Russia-Ukraine war.



The company said it is proactively reviewing Tweets to detect platform manipulation and taking enforcement action against synthetic and manipulated media that presents a false or misleading depiction of what's happening.



"We're temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract from it," the company posted in a tweet.



For people using Twitter in Ukraine and Russia, "we also paused some Tweet recommendations from people you don't follow on Home Timeline to reduce the spread of abusive content".