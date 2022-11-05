Twitter spews 'lies all across the world', Biden slams Musk

The Tesla CEO said that Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating its rules "back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks".



"Twitter will not censor accurate information about anything," he tweeted on Friday.



Twitter, which has fired about half of its workforce under Musk along with axing key content moderation teams right before the November 8 midterm elections, said that its "core moderation capabilities" are still in place.