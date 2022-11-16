Twitter starts working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages

Meanwhile, Musk had announced that the micro-blogging platform would soon allow organisations to identify their associated accounts.



In a tweet, Musk had said: "Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organisations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."



While a user commented "eventually we'll be asking, what can't Twitter do? Looking forward to exciting things", another user asked: "Will any user be able to create an organisation? Or will Twitter be the arbiter of what constitutes an organisation."



"Ultimately, I think there is no choice but for Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I'm open to suggestions," Musk replied.