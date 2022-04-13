13 people have been injured in a shootout at Subway station in Brooklyn At least 16 people were injured after unidentified person opened fire inside subway station in Brooklyn, New York. Reportedly, the incident occurred at the 36th Street Station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 At least 16 people were injured after an unidentified person opened fire inside a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at the 36th Street Station in Sunset Park in Brooklyn. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in the area. According to preliminary information, the suspect behind the shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

shooting

Brooklyn

people injured