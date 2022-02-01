16 times faster than speed of sound, North Korea tests world’s fastest Ballistic Missile
North Korea has tested its most powerful missile since 2017. This was North Korea’s record-breaking 7th launch this month. Pyongyang has never test-fired these many missiles in calendar month before
North Korea has tested its most powerful missile since 2017. This was North Korea’s record-breaking seventh launch this month. Pyongyang has never test-fired these many missiles in a calendar month before. In 2017, North Korea also test-fired IBMs called Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15. North Korea conducted six missile launches earlier this month, including tests of alleged hypersonic missiles.
North Korea said the ballistic missile was an intermediate range Hwasong-12. Reportedly, IRB missile is capable of reaching the US territory of Guam. The Missile flew about 800 kilometers, reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers
According to reports, the maximum speed of the intermediate-range ballistic missile that North Korea tested was estimated as Mach 16, or 16 times the speed of sound at takeoff.
South Korea, Japan and the United State have repeatedly condemned Pyongyang’s missile tests, saying that its missile program violates Security Council resolutions and undermines regional stability and security. UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests. But the East Asian state regularly defies the ban.
What long-range missiles does North Korea have?
Nodong -1,500 km
Pukkuksong-3 – 1,900 km
Pukkuksong-2 – 2,000 km
Musudan – 4,000 km
Hwasong 12- 4,500 km
Hwasong 14- 10,400 km
Hwasong 15 – 13,000 km
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines