2022 IPL Auction: Big names that went unsold

For the upcoming men's professional Twenty20 cricket league all the 10 teams bid for their favourite players in an auction recently.

While India's wicket-keeper & batter Ishan Kishan turned out the most expensive player in the IPL auction 2022 after the Mumbai team reserved him for Rs 15.25 crore for the upcoming tournament, many star cricketers remained unsold at the auction.

Well, the exclusion of these players came as a shock for everyone but who are these players who could not find takers for them let's take a look

Ishant Sharma

The veteran who was bought by the Delhi team for Rs 1.1 crore in 2019 played just four games across seasons 2020 and 2021. The 33-year-old Indian cricketer who was with the league since the start in 2008 sadly remained unsold this time.

Suresh Raina

One of the legends of the IPL tournament Suresh Raina who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold during the auction. It is the first time in history that the former Chennai team player remained unsold. Last time he had missed IPL in the UAE due to personal reasons.

Amit Mishra

Another India cricketer who did not get any buyer in the IPL auction is leg-spinner, Amit Mishra. After being released by the Delhi team it was surprising to see him go unsold as teams prefer the experienced players to make it big.

Apart from these popular Indian cricketers, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Zadran, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore and has good experience of playing various leagues across the world could not find a taker this time.

Moreover, Australian run-machine Steve Smith, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, England's Adil Rashid and veteran from South Africa Imran Tahir & others also remained unsold during the auction.

well, who is your favourite player among those, who did not get any taker in this season do share in the comment box.