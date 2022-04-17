44 Children in Noida tested Positive for COVID in last 7 days UP Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma on April 15 informed that as many as 44 children have tested Covid positive in Noida in the last seven days out of which 16 children are below 18 years







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 Uttar Pradesh Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma on April 15 informed that as many as 44 children have tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida in the last seven days out of which 16 children are below 18 years.

As per the health bulletin issued by the State Health Department, overall cases in Noida stand at 167. After a steep decline in COVID cases, the infection rate is again showing an upward trend in Noida and the number of active cases has crossed the 150 mark. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stand at 11,191 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

