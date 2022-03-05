45 dead, dozens injured in Peshawar mosque blast

As many as 45 people were killed and 60 others were left injured in a suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar. Reportedly, the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area. Death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition.

Local police said that the explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque for Friday prayers. According to the media reports, at least 150 worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of the explosion.

The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. "We have declared an emergency at the hospitals," Muhammad Asim Khan, the Hospital spokesman said.

The attack comes on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi -- around 190 kilometres (120 miles) to the east -- between Pakistan and Australia, who haven't toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. According to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter a mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar and fired at the policemen standing guard.