7,000 Russian troops killed, claims Ukraine; Russia denies, says only 498
Over 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed, adding hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers.
Russia, however, denied the claim and said they lost 498 of its soldiers.It was the first time that Moscow had put a figure on its casualties.
“Unfortunately, there are losses among our comrades participating in the special military operation. 498 Russian servicemen died in the line of duty. All possible assistance is being provided to the families of the deceased. 1597 our comrades were wounded.
The information spread by many Western and some Russian media about the allegedly “incalculable” losses of the Russian group is deliberate disinformation. Russian soldiers and officers show courage, bravery and heroism during the special military operation,” Igor Konashenkov, Russia Defence Ministry Spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Kherson is the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow started invasion. The UN refugee agency in its reports said that 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago.
On Twitter, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, wrote: "In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries."