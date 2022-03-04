90% students who study Medicine abroad fail to clear qualifiers in India, says minister

If students want to practice as a doctor in India who studied abroad, they must clear Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). Nearly 4,000 students from Ukraine take the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination every year, but only around 700 pass.

But why do Indian students pursue Medicine in Ukraine? Let’s check it out.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science in Ukraine, there are around 18,095 Indian students. The fee structure for studying Medicine is affordable in Ukraine in comparison to India. A six-year medical degree college cost around Rs 17 lakh, less than the fee structure of private medical college in India.