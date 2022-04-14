A powerful geomagnetic solar storm is expected to strike Earth on April 14 The Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India has warned that a geomagnetic solar storm could hit Earth with a speed of nearly 20,69,834 kilometers per hour on April 14







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 A powerful geomagnetic solar storm is expected to strike Earth on April 14. Space experts have warned that it could cause power, GPS and radio blackouts.

A solar geomagnetic storm basically means that the Sun is about to discharge significant amounts of Coronal Mass Ejection with high-intensity energy toward the Earth, and some of the other planets. The Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India has warned that storm could hit Earth with a speed of nearly 20,69,834 kilometers per hour.

solar storm