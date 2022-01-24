Actors who chose surrogacy for babies

One more celebrity couple has been added to the list of those who have embraced parenthood through surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy.

Recently while informing her fans that she and Nick have became parents, she wrote on social media,

“We’re extremely happy to declare that we’ve welcomed our baby boy through surrogacy. We lovingly demand privacy during this special time as we rest our burden on our family. Want to concentrate. Thank you So much.”

While Priyanka is excited to start her motherhood journey here is a quick recap of, before Priyanka-Nick, who all from Bollywood have turned parents through surrogacy.