Actors who chose surrogacy for babies
While Priyanka is excited to start her motherhood journey here is a quick recap of, before Priyanka-Nick, who all from Bollywood have turned parents through surrogacy
One more celebrity couple has been added to the list of those who have embraced parenthood through surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy.
Recently while informing her fans that she and Nick have became parents, she wrote on social media,
“We’re extremely happy to declare that we’ve welcomed our baby boy through surrogacy. We lovingly demand privacy during this special time as we rest our burden on our family. Want to concentrate. Thank you So much.”
While Priyanka is excited to start her motherhood journey here is a quick recap of, before Priyanka-Nick, who all from Bollywood have turned parents through surrogacy.
Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough: At the fag end of the year 2021, Preity Zinta announced that she and her hubby, Gene Goodenough have turned parents to twins through surrogacy and she has named her son Jai and daughter Jiya.
Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra: Actress Shilpa Shetty welcomed her 2nd child, Samisha, through surrogacy in 2020. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra already had a son Viaan but before taking the surrogacy route for their 2nd child, they had also tried to adopt a child.
Ekta Kapoor: Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor turned a single mom in 2019 to her son Ravie through surrogacy. Befor Ekta her brother Tusshar Kapoor also welcomed his son Laksshya through surrogacy in 2016 and is raising him as a single parent.
Karan Johar: Filmmaker Karan Johar who's social media handle describes him as Yash and Roohi ka papa became a father to twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in February 2017.
Shahrukh Khan-Gauri Khan: In 2013, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan surprised everyone with announcement of the birth of their 3rd and youngest child Abram born through surrogacy.
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are not together now but they are co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan whom they welcomed in 2011 through IVF surrogacy.
Sohail Khan-Seema Khan: Almost 10 years after the birth of their first child Nirvaan Seema and Sohail Khan decided to have another child. But the couple had to seek medical help and decided for IVF surrogacy. Their younger son Yohan was born in June 2011 nearly 13 years after their marriage.
Besides these celebs Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber had twin boys in 2018 after choosing surrogacy. Before that the couple had adopted a baby girl nisha in 2017 from Maharastra. Actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti also embraced parenthood for the first time in 2018 nearly 14 years after marriage when their daughter Aadya born in 2018 through surrogacy.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines