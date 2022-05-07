Amit Shah once again pulled CAA out of the bag in Bengal
While addressing a public rally in Siliguri on May 05 said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in West Bengal as soon as the COVID-19 Waves ends
While addressing a public rally in Siliguri on May 05 said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in West Bengal as soon as the COVID-19 Waves ends. Home Minister Amit Shah also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state of spreading rumours about the Central Law.
Notably, the controversial law was passed in 2019 in the Lok Sabha, but there are no rules framed on its implementation and besides this, the government again promised that it will bring it once the Pandemic ends. The Act which was passed by the Parliament in December, was followed by protests across the country.
