Amruta Fadnavis says 3% divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic; Sena MP laughs
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, singer Amruta Fadnavis attacked the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, singer Amruta Fadnavis attacked the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government, saying that that as a common citizen she faces several problems including potholes, traffic while commuting in Mumbai. Making a bizarre claim, former Maharashtra CM's wife said Mumbai's traffic is the cause of three per cent of divorces in the city.
"I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes," Amruta Fadnavis told reporters.
The former Maharashtra chief minister’s wife also called MVA a "vasooli" government and alleged it was functioning as a monopoly.
Fadnavis’ claim invoked a response from Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who took a potshot at the singer. Shiv Sena leader called her statement as "Best (il)logic of the day". Shiv Sena leader also joked that Bengaluru families should avoid reading about the claim.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines