Amruta Fadnavis says 3% divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic; Sena MP laughs

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, singer Amruta Fadnavis attacked the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government, saying that that as a common citizen she faces several problems including potholes, traffic while commuting in Mumbai. Making a bizarre claim, former Maharashtra CM's wife said Mumbai's traffic is the cause of three per cent of divorces in the city.

"I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes," Amruta Fadnavis told reporters.

The former Maharashtra chief minister’s wife also called MVA a "vasooli" government and alleged it was functioning as a monopoly.

Fadnavis’ claim invoked a response from Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who took a potshot at the singer. Shiv Sena leader called her statement as "Best (il)logic of the day". Shiv Sena leader also joked that Bengaluru families should avoid reading about the claim.