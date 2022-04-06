Andhra Pradesh CM virtually inaugurates 13 new districts-Check full list here
Andhra Pradesh on April 4, 2022, got a new map as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 13 new districts in the state
Andhra Pradesh on April 4, 2022, got a new map as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 13 new districts in the state. The new districts, which have been carved out from the existing 13 districts, increased the number of districts in the state to 26. The move is aimed at the decentralisation of governance and balanced development.
Jagan Mohan Reddy said the new districts have been formed in accordance with the public opinion. He claimed that while naming the new districts, the government took into consideration various factors, including sentiments of the local people.
The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayyia Aand Tirupati.
In 2019 elections, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has promised to create one district in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.
He pointed out that since the formation of the state 70 years ago, only two districts were created.
The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh with a population of 4.96 crore required new districts. "Till yesterday, we had one district for a population of 38.15 lakh but now with creation of 13 new districts, there is one district for a population of 19.07 lakh," he said.
