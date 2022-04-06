Andhra Pradesh CM virtually inaugurates 13 new districts-Check full list here

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the new districts have been formed in accordance with the public opinion. He claimed that while naming the new districts, the government took into consideration various factors, including sentiments of the local people.

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayyia Aand Tirupati.

In 2019 elections, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has promised to create one district in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.