Aryan Khan drug case witness Prabhakar Sail dies due to heart attack

A witness in the Aryan Khan and Cruise drug bust case, Prabhakar Sail died due to a heart attack on Friday evening at his residence in Mahul area in Chembur. Prabhakar was taken to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead.

Advocate Tushar Khandare, who was representing him, confirmed the death while stating that Sail was at home and the family did not suspect foul play behind his death.

Sail was an independent witness in the drug cruise case in which the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, was the first one to be arrested. For the unversed, Sail had given a statement against Kiran Gosavi who allegedly took money from SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week. However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was granted bail by the High Court on October 28.

The SIT took over the investigation of the case in November last year after allegations of pay-offs were levelled against Mumbai Zonal officer of the NCB Sameer Wankhede by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and he was dismissed from further probing the case.