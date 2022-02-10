Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years
Know all the details of the Australian cricket team's upcoming tournament schedule in Pakistan from March 4
Australia is all set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to play three Tests, three ODIs, and a solitary T20I during their upcoming tour which is starting from March 4.
Reportedly Cricket Australia has confirmed that their best players will tour Pakistan.
Well, Australia's 5 week tour will be a big deal for Pakistan as New Zealand and England cancelled the tour last year citing different reasons and apparently the security of the players was also a major concern behind this.
According to the latest schedule, the visiting team will reach Islamabad on February 27 and stay in quarantine for a day.
The cricket boards of both the countries, Australia's Test team will complete the isolation at their home before taking a chartered flight. After a day's isolation, the visiting team will start its training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Australia's Pakistan tour will begin in Rawalpindi with the first Test match starting on March 4. The three-match ODI series and the only T20 match will also be played at this venue. The second and third Tests will be held in Karachi and Lahore respectively.
While the squads will be announced in the coming days here is the full schedule of the upcoming tournaments'
March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi
March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi
March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore
March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
