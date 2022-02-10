Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years

Well, Australia's 5 week tour will be a big deal for Pakistan as New Zealand and England cancelled the tour last year citing different reasons and apparently the security of the players was also a major concern behind this.

According to the latest schedule, the visiting team will reach Islamabad on February 27 and stay in quarantine for a day.

The cricket boards of both the countries, Australia's Test team will complete the isolation at their home before taking a chartered flight. After a day's isolation, the visiting team will start its training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia's Pakistan tour will begin in Rawalpindi with the first Test match starting on March 4. The three-match ODI series and the only T20 match will also be played at this venue. The second and third Tests will be held in Karachi and Lahore respectively.