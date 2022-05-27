Bihar girl with one leg hops her way to school everyday
The spirit of a 10-year-old girl Seema from Bihar’s Jamui is winning the internet. Today she has become the talk of the town. Despite losing her 1 leg in an accident two years ago she has proved that physical disability cannot stop a person from achieving their goal.
Her zeal and passion for education have won the hearts of people across India. In video doing the rounds on social media, Seema can be seen hopping to her school on one leg. She aspires to become a teacher when she grows up. Even the adversaries have given up in front of her courage.
Seema lives in the Naxal affected area of Fatehpur village of Khaira block. His father's name is Khiran Manjhi. She lost a leg in an accident two years ago. Today she is setting an example to promote the education of girls.