"BJP trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal", says AAP after violence at his home

Members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal here during a protest on Wednesday against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files’ film, further intensifying the war of words between the two parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Bhartiya Janata Party, alleging it was a ”conspiracy” to kill Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections. The BJP accused AAP of scripting a drama and playing the ”victim card” after the ”public anger” against Kejriwal’s remarks “mocking” displaced Kashmiri Pandits.