"BJP trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal", says AAP after violence at his home
Members of BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal here during a protest on Wednesday against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files’
Members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal here during a protest on Wednesday against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files’ film, further intensifying the war of words between the two parties.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Bhartiya Janata Party, alleging it was a ”conspiracy” to kill Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections. The BJP accused AAP of scripting a drama and playing the ”victim card” after the ”public anger” against Kejriwal’s remarks “mocking” displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
The protestors, led by BJP Yuva Morcha’s national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, were holding a demonstration against Kejriwal’s remarks on the recently released controversial movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of militancy.
The Delhi Police said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident.
The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines