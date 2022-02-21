BJP working for ‘big businesses’: Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a rally in Raebareli during the weekend. While talking about BJP's bad policies Priyanka said, “BJP leaders have forgotten their religion of serving people. The religion for them has become a means to instigate people to get votes. The government is not following ‘raj dharma’ of serving people.”

Apart from inflation Priyanka also spoke about issues like unemployment among youths, farmers pending dues, electricity issues etc. Here are the glimpse of Priyanka Gandhi's 'Jansampark Abhiyan' rally in UP's Raebareli.

Priyanka also attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said, ''I have been actively working in UP for the last three years but never saw Akhilesh Yadav leave his house. Just before elections he has come out in his bus to seek votes. In the last three years, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati were nowhere to be seen.”