BJP’s bigwigs suffer shocking defeats in UP Polls despite thumping majority

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Despite winning and breaking several records, the top leaders of the party lost in the electorally crucial state. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost from Sirathu to his Samajwadi Party opponent, Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes.

Maurya got 98,941 votes with 43.28 vote share and the Samajwadi Party's winning candidate got 1,06,278 votes with 46.49 per cent vote share. Taking to Twitter, Maurya accepted people’s verdict and said, "I humbly accept the decision of the people of Sirathu assembly constituency, grateful for the hard work of each and every worker, I express my gratitude towards the voters who gave blessings in the form of votes."

Among others who lost the polls this time were Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, and Rural Development Anand Swarup Shukla by 12,951 votes. He was defeated by Samajwadi Party candidate Jai Prakash Anchal from Bairia constituency.