Board Exams 2022: Why SC rejects plea that seeks cancellation of board exams

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26 this year.

The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment. However, during the hearing the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar warned the petitioner that it will impose exemplary costs if such petitions are filed again.

While dismissing the plea here is what the Supreme Court said to the petitioner on his arguments.

''For the last four days, through such PILs, you are not only increasing the confusion but also raising false hopes among the students."

"This is an irresponsible misuse of public interest litigation. What kind of petition do people also file?"