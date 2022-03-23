Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China
Nearly 18 hours later, no survivors have been found in the wreckage of the China Eastern plane that crashed on March 21 with 132 onboard, state media reported, adding the search and rescue operations were still underway. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.
“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in its report on March 22.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said, "We are making every effort to organise search and rescue and will find out the cause of the crash accident as soon as possible to ensure absolute safety of aviation operations."
The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County at 2.38 p.m., causing a massive mountain fire.
Meanwhile, all 737-800s in China Eastern’s fleet were ordered grounded. China has more 737-800s than any other country — nearly 1,200. Boeing 737-800s have been flying since 1998, and Boeing has sold more than 5,100 of them.