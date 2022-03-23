Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 passengers crashes in China

Nearly 18 hours later, no survivors have been found in the wreckage of the China Eastern plane that crashed on March 21 with 132 onboard, state media reported, adding the search and rescue operations were still underway. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.

“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in its report on March 22.