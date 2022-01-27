BSF jawans and Pak Rangers exchanges sweets on 73rd Republic Day
On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the atmosphere of celebration was seen across the country
A special celebration was also seen at the Attari-Wagah border where the Border Security Force and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets & greetings on republic day.
Here is a glimpse of BSF and the Pak army's exchanging of sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border joint check post.
Earlier, in goodwill gestures, the Indian and Pakistan Armies had exchanged sweets on New Year's Day and in 2020 during Diwali at the Attari-Wagah border.
Interestingly, while this year India celebrated 73rd Republic Day, the country is celebrating 75 years of independence which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Moving on, to mark the occasion of 73rd Republic day, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events this year during the parade on Rajpath.
It has been also decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be a week-long celebration from January 23-30 every year.
This year, the celebrations begins on January 23, with the birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and conclude on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.