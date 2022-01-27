BSF jawans and Pak Rangers exchanges sweets on 73rd Republic Day

Here is a glimpse of BSF and the Pak army's exchanging of sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border joint check post.

Earlier, in goodwill gestures, the Indian and Pakistan Armies had exchanged sweets on New Year's Day and in 2020 during Diwali at the Attari-Wagah border.

Interestingly, while this year India celebrated 73rd Republic Day, the country is celebrating 75 years of independence which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.