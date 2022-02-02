Budget 2022 disappoints salaried, middle class, says Congress; Check reactions

The finance minister presented the Union Budget for FY 2022-23 on February 1. In her Union Budget 2022-23 speech, Sitharaman did not announce any change in income tax slabs for 2022-23. The income tax rates for 2022-23 were also not revised.

Here's how the politicians reacted to the announcements made by the finance minister:

In a first political reaction on Union Budget 2022, Congress senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi disappointed the salaried class and the middle class population.

“India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class,” Surjewala tweeted.